Man arrested for harassing women on road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A suspect, who was harassing women on roads, has been arrested.

The virtual patrolling officers were conducting routine monitoring through cameras, and during live tracking through Safe City cameras, they found a man harassing women. The suspect was seen talking to a woman and then following her.

The Safe City officer took a proactive approach by backtracking the camera footage. According to the Safe City spokesperson, the suspect was later found following a woman in a car at another location. Given the seriousness of the matter, the virtual patrolling officer immediately dispatched the police to the spot.

The police traced the suspect with the help of Safe City camera footage. Sabzazar Police registered a case against the suspect and took him into custody, initiating legal proceedings.

Initial investigation revealed that the suspect had been regularly harassing women at different locations. Several complaints had already been filed against the suspect by women.

Women who feel unsafe on the streets, at bus stops, or anywhere else can call 15 to lodge a complaint. Women can also seek immediate police assistance through the Women Safety App via call, live chat, or video call.