Man arrested for hurling threats to anti dengue workers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The police here on Wednesday arrested a man for hurling threats to anti-dengue team working in Cantonment area and also showed resistance, informed a police spokesman.

During course of action, Saddar Barooni Police arrested the accused identified as Ansar for putting resistance to anti dengue team.

Saddar Barooni police registered a case against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Ahmed Zanir Cheema appreciated the police for arresting the accused adding that strict action would be taken who were involved in creating hindrance in official work.

No one would be allowed to violate rule of law, he said, adding strict action would be taken against such elements without any discrimination.

CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari took notice of the incident and ordered immediate arrest of the accused.