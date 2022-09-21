UrduPoint.com

Man Arrested For Hurling Threats To Anti Dengue Workers

Muhammad Irfan Published September 21, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Man arrested for hurling threats to anti dengue workers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The police here on Wednesday arrested a man for hurling threats to anti-dengue team working in Cantonment area and also showed resistance, informed a police spokesman.

During course of action, Saddar Barooni Police arrested the accused identified as Ansar for putting resistance to anti dengue team.

Saddar Barooni police registered a case against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SP Saddar Ahmed Zanir Cheema appreciated the police for arresting the accused adding that strict action would be taken who were involved in creating hindrance in official work.

No one would be allowed to violate rule of law, he said, adding strict action would be taken against such elements without any discrimination.

CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari took notice of the incident and ordered immediate arrest of the accused.

Related Topics

Police Dengue Man Progress Saddar

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

17 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs concludes training with French Custo ..

Dubai Customs concludes training with French Customs

19 minutes ago
 ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup: Nashra Sundhu replaces F ..

ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup: Nashra Sundhu replaces Fatima Sana

20 minutes ago
 Bilawal addresses young foreign ministers' confere ..

Bilawal addresses young foreign ministers' conference in NY

2 hours ago
 FIA launches crackdown against illegal money excha ..

FIA launches crackdown against illegal money exchangers

3 hours ago
 Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.