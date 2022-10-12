UrduPoint.com

Man Arrested For Hurling Threats To Anti-dengue Workers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2022 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Police here on Wednesday arrested a man for showing resistance and hurling threats to the anti-dengue team working in the jurisdiction of Saddar Baroni police station, informed a police spokesman.

During the course of action, Saddar Baroni Police arrested the accused identified as Khair Muhammad for putting resistance to the anti-dengue team.

The spokesman said that Police had registered a case against the accused.

Superintendent of Police, Saddar Ahmed Zaneer Cheema informed that the government departments were working for the elimination of dengue in Rawalpindi and any kind of interference and resistance would not be tolerated at all.

