Man arrested for injuring wife with axe over cleanliness issue

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The Hasanabdal Police arrested a man for trashing his wife and later injuring her with an axe while cleaning the house front in the street in the Kot Sondkai area in the limits of the Hassanabdal Police station on Wednesday.

According to police sources, the victim, “G.B.

” has reported to police that she was cleaning the front of her house in the street when her husband, Muhammad Ismail, came and brought her inside the house while beating and trashing.

Later, he attacked her with an axe, injuring her critically. Police arrested the nominated accused after a medical examination of the victim, which confirmed the torture and injury.