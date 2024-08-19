Man Arrested For Killing Bike Rider After Altercation In Sachal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 19, 2024 | 11:30 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) A man accused of fatally shooting a bike rider following a heated argument at a petrol station in the Sachal area was arrested.
According to police on Monday, the incident occurred on July 24th when the accused, identified as Tufail, opened fire after a bitter dispute at the petrol pump.
Tufail, who is reported to be a drug addict, opened indiscriminate firing due to which the bike rider was killed.
The CCTV footage of the incident also went viral on social media. Legal action is being taken against the arrested.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 August 2024
Punjab Police prioritizes business community's concerns to boost economy; AIG
CTO Rawalpindi conducts surprise visit to Murree
IRSA releases 439,500 cusecs water
DPO Rahim Yar Khan holds open court
AJK gears up for 5-Day polio eradication drive
DC inaugurates two water supply projects in Arifwala
Fear grips east DR Congo as displaced await mpox vaccine
Nawaz, Shehbaz praised Maryam for her excellent performance: Azma
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles over 160 emergencies last week11 minutes ago
-
Solid steps being taken for welfare of special persons: minister21 minutes ago
-
Rangers, Police arrest two notorious criminals31 minutes ago
-
Tarbela dam attains maximum water conservation level41 minutes ago
-
Notorious drug peddler held, 10kg drugs recovered3 hours ago
-
CM seeks details of pending development projects of Rawalpindi district12 hours ago
-
AJK PM slams India's attempt to hoodwink international community12 hours ago
-
CM reviews public welfare projects of Rawalpindi division13 hours ago
-
Pakistan Combat Week & Asian Championship kicks off13 hours ago
-
Four of same family died as roof of house caved in14 hours ago
-
Priority was to restore economy, says Ahsan Iqbal14 hours ago
-
Punjab IG instructs all regions to eliminate criminal gangs14 hours ago