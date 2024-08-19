Man arrested for killing bike rider after altercation in Sachal

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) A man accused of fatally shooting a bike rider following a heated argument at a petrol station in the Sachal area was arrested.

According to police on Monday, the incident occurred on July 24th when the accused, identified as Tufail, opened fire after a bitter dispute at the petrol pump.

Tufail, who is reported to be a drug addict, opened indiscriminate firing due to which the bike rider was killed.

The CCTV footage of the incident also went viral on social media. Legal action is being taken against the arrested.