Man arrested for killing brother in Hazro

Attock Police on Saturday arrested a man allegedly shooting to death his brother over a land dispute in Jalliya village in the limits of Hazro Police station

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Attock Police on Saturday arrested a man allegedly shooting to death his brother over a land dispute in Jalliya village in the limits of Hazro Police station.

Police sources said that Nasir Mehmood has developed differences with his brother Wasiq Mehmood over a property dispute and settled in Hyderabad.

On November 1, 2023, when he came into the area to meet his in-laws, his brother shot him with a pistol.

Police arrested him and sent him behind bars.