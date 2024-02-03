Man Arrested For Killing Brother In Hazro
Muhammad Irfan Published February 03, 2024 | 09:49 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) Attock Police on Saturday arrested a man allegedly shooting to death his brother over a land dispute in Jalliya village in the limits of Hazro Police station.
Police sources said that Nasir Mehmood has developed differences with his brother Wasiq Mehmood over a property dispute and settled in Hyderabad.
On November 1, 2023, when he came into the area to meet his in-laws, his brother shot him with a pistol.
Police arrested him and sent him behind bars.
