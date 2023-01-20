UrduPoint.com

Man Arrested For Killing Daughter In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2023 | 11:11 PM

Police have arrested a man involved in killing his teenage daughter, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a man involved in killing his teenage daughter, here on Friday.

Samundri City police said that the accused, Gul Hameed Masih, resident of Shoukatabad town, Samundri after killing her 15-years-old daughter, Gulnaz, threw her body into a canal on December 26.

The body of the girl was recovered near Kamalia.

A police team working on scientific lines traced the accused in the suburbs of the Samundri town and arrested him.

The accused confessed to committing the crime before a police investigation officer.

