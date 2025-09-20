Man arrested for killing father

GUJRAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Police in Gujrat have arrested a man accused of fatally shooting his father over a domestic dispute.

According to a police spokesperson, the suspect, Muhammad Qasim, a resident of Bolani, allegedly shot and killed his father, Jamil Ahmed, at Bolani Adda, where the deceased operated a tailor shop. The suspect fled the scene following the incident.

Upon receiving the report, Station House Officer (SHO) of Bolani, Sub-Inspector Ehsan Latif, arrived at the scene, while forensic teams collected evidence.

A case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s brother.

District Police Officer (DPO) Rana Umar Farooq constituted a special investigation team, which successfully arrested the accused and recovered the pistol used in the crime.

During initial interrogation, Muhammad Qasim confessed to the crime, citing emotional distress over his father’s second marriage and subsequent divorce from his mother as the motive behind the act.