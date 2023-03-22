Man arrested for killing four-year-old daughter in Hangu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The Thall police in Hangu district have arrested a man for killing his four-year-old daughter after he failed to convince his wife to return home.

DPO Hangu, Asif Bahadur told media persons during a press conference that a woman named Saadia Bibi lodged a report with police on March 13 that her daughter was missing from home. She alleged that her second husband, Faraz, was involved in the abduction of her daughter.

She said she was living with her mother along with her daughter while her jobless husband was in Hangu.

She further told police that her husband had come to her mother's house to take her back but she refused as her husband was unable to provide them necessities of life. She said her husband, Faraz most probably took her daughter to Hangu with him, following which the girl was missing.

The police arrested the man who confessed to the crime and said he had thrown his four-year-old daughter into River Indus near Attock after killing her.

Regretting his action during the investigation, he told the police that he wanted to take revenge on his wife for her irresponsive attitude.