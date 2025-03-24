Open Menu

Man Arrested For Killing Groom

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2025 | 08:37 PM

Man arrested for killing groom

Police have arrested the alleged killed of a newlywed man in a swift operation, solving the case within 24 hours

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Police have arrested the alleged killed of a newlywed man in a swift operation, solving the case within 24 hours.

According to police sources, the incident took place in the jurisdiction of Kroor Lal Eisan Police Station, Layyah, where a newlywed man was brutally murdered.

The suspect, identified as Adnan, allegedly attacked and killed Shoaib with a sharp-edged weapon in front of his wife. The tragic incident occurred while the couple was returning home from the bride’s parents’ house.

The murder was reportedly driven by a family dispute over a marriage proposal. Acting swiftly, the police tracked down and arrested the suspect within a day. Authorities have assured that justice will be served, and the accused will face legal consequences.

