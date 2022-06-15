Man arrested for killing his brother

Takht-e-Nusrati police on Wednesday arrested a person for allegedly killing his brother and recovered the murder weapon from his possession

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :Takht-e-Nusrati police on Wednesday arrested a person for allegedly killing his brother and recovered the murder weapon from his possession.

Addressing a press conference, SP Investigation Bashir Dad said that the arrested accused, Sajid, allegedly killed his brother over family dispute few days back in village Chokara Ghundeka and managed to escape from the crime scene.

The deceased was a journalist.

Taking notice of the incident, DPO Shafiullah Khan Gandapur directed the concerned police team for arresting the escaped murderer at earliest. The investigation team led by DSP Takht-e-Nusrati raided a house in the same village and arrested the accused. Police also recovered a repeater, a pistol and 35 cartridges from his possession. Further investigations were in progress.