Man arrested for killing his cousin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :Lahore police on Tuesday arrested a man in Karachi for killing his cousin around a month ago, a private news channel reported.

The Liaquatabad police said that the woman, identified as 31-year-old Naila, had left her house to marry her cousin.

She also carried Rs 1.4 million with her along with gold jewelery.

Her cousin, however, became greedy and murdered Naila and escaped to Karachi. While, he hide the body in the fields.

Police, on a tip off, arrested the accused. Further probe was underway.