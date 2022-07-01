Man arrested for killing his father

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :Capital City Police on Friday arrested a man allegedly involved in the murder of his father.

According to police, the accused Sohail was fed up with the habit of his father to keep giving him advices all the time, which prompted him to shoot his father to death.

After committing the crime, the accused managed to escape, but was arrested on a tip-off.

Daudzai Police has recovered the murder instrument and further investigations were in progress.