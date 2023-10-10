Open Menu

Man Arrested For Killing His Pregnant Wife

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2023 | 06:31 PM

Man arrested for killing his pregnant wife

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) Police claimed to have arrested a suspect who shot dead his pregnant wife over a domestic dispute in Ghourghushti village in the Hazro town of Attock district on October 2.

According to the Police spokesman, the suspect identified as Sajjad Shah contracted a second marriage with N Bibi some three years ago after the demise of his first wife.

The couple had a baby ten months and the woman was

pregnant while the relationship between the couple was not smooth.

On October 2, both exchanged hot words over some domestic dispute and out of rage, Shah took out his pistol

and opened fire at his wife, resultantly, she died on the spot. The suspect managed to escape from the scene.

On Monday police traced him at his hideout and sent him behind bars.

