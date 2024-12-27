Man Arrested For Killing His Son
Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2024 | 06:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Multan police have arrested a man for allegedly killing his son and post-arrest confessions revealed he was absconding for the last 28 years in the murder of his uncle back in 1996 and a case was registered with Sadar police station, Dera Ghazi Khan.
The accused was trying to escape to Balochistan when police caught him from Head Muhammad Wala area, according to SSP Operations Kamran Amir Khan. Accused Zafar Abbas had differences with his son Qamar Abbas who had no children during 7-8 years of his marriage and he wanted him to remarry. Moreover, his son had brought his estranged wife back home to attend the marriage of his sisters that infuriated him.
Accused Zafar Abbas, in a fit of rage, had shot his son Qamar Abbas dead and injured his son's wife Sheereen Zara on the marriage of his two daughters on Dec 21 at Suraj Miani area in Multan.
CPO Multan Sadiq Ali Dogar had ordered his arrest and police did so within days after the criminal activity while the accused was trying to escape to Balochistan. During the interrogation, the accused not only confessed to the crime but also revealed his involvement in a 28-year-old case (FIR 23/96) for murdering his real uncle.
The police have recovered the weapon, a 12-bore repeater, from the accused. An investigation is ongoing, and the police are expected to take further action against the accused.
