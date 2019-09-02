Man arrested for killing his wife in Rawalpindi

Police had traced the blind murder of a woman in the precincts of Chuntra

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) : Police had traced the blind murder of a woman in the precincts of Chuntra.

According to details, the slain woman identified as Shaista who got marriage to Nadeem 14 years ago, had 11-year-old son and 7-year-old daughter.

Over a domestic dispute, Nadeem hit his wife with an iron rod, resultantly, she died. The accused threw the body into Sawan river to hide murder.

The police arrested the accused, who confessed during the initial investigation that, he killed his wife by hitting her with an iron rod.

CPO Rawalpindi DIG Mohammad Faisal Rana lauded SP Saddar Rai Mazhar Iqbal for tracing the blind murder.