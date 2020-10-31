UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Arrested For Killing Indus Dolphin In Nawabshah

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 05:03 PM

Man arrested for killing Indus dolphin in Nawabshah

A man has been arrested for capturing a rare dolphin stuck in a Nawabshah canal and killing it, a private news channel reported on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :A man has been arrested for capturing a rare dolphin stuck in a Nawabshah canal and killing it, a private news channel reported on Saturday.

The action was taken on complaint filed by the Sindh Wildlife Department.

The Shaheed Benazirabad deputy conservator was informed that a baby Indus dolphin was spotted in a minor irrigation distributary of the the Rohri Canal, wrote the wildlife department in a social media post.

The department sent a team to the site and they were informed that "some local residents had taken the dolphin to their village .

"The villagers who took away the dolphin were contacted via phone and were informed of the offence but ignored it."The department then registered a case against the villagers under sections 9 and 21 of the Sindh Wildlife Act, 2020. The maximum punishment for this is three years in prison and a fine of Rs 550,000.

Related Topics

Sindh Martyrs Shaheed Social Media Fine Man Nawabshah SITE Rohri 2020 Post

Recent Stories

Yaqoob Khan Nasir may be next Balochistan PML-N Pr ..

6 minutes ago

World Cities Day marked on 31 oct 2020

2 minutes ago

PML-N's confrontation with state dangerous, warns ..

3 minutes ago

Greek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis declares partial coro ..

3 minutes ago

Rescuers Pull 4 Quake Survivors From Under Rubble ..

3 minutes ago

Masood Khan demands immediate end to rapid demogra ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.