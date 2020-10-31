Man arrested for killing Indus dolphin in Nawabshah

A man has been arrested for capturing a rare dolphin stuck in a Nawabshah canal and killing it, a private news channel reported on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :A man has been arrested for capturing a rare dolphin stuck in a Nawabshah canal and killing it, a private news channel reported on Saturday.

The action was taken on complaint filed by the Sindh Wildlife Department.

The Shaheed Benazirabad deputy conservator was informed that a baby Indus dolphin was spotted in a minor irrigation distributary of the the Rohri Canal, wrote the wildlife department in a social media post.

The department sent a team to the site and they were informed that "some local residents had taken the dolphin to their village .

"The villagers who took away the dolphin were contacted via phone and were informed of the offence but ignored it."The department then registered a case against the villagers under sections 9 and 21 of the Sindh Wildlife Act, 2020. The maximum punishment for this is three years in prison and a fine of Rs 550,000.