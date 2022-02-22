Man arrested for killing of teenage daughter

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :The Chontra police here on Tuesday arrested a man who is suspected of murdering his daughter.

According to a police spokesman, a police team under the supervision of SDPO Saddar and SHO Chontra managed to net the accused namely Muhammad Imtiaz who allegedly killed his daughter for honour nearly seven days ago.

SP Saddar Ahmed Zaneer Cheema said that the accused would be challaned with solid evidence.