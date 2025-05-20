Man arrested for killing security guard

Police have arrested a man for killing a security guard at a private hostel

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Police have arrested a man for killing a security guard at a private hostel.

According to police spokesman, the suspect opened fire on the guard a few days ago.

The guard was seriously injured and later died during treatment.

The case had been registered at the New Town Police Station.

After the incident, the suspect fled away from the scene.

However, police tracked him down and arrested him using all available resources.

SP Rawal Muhammad Haseeb Raja said the suspect will be presented in court soon, and police will provide strong evidence against him. He made it clear that it is prime duty of police to protect the lives and properties of people.