Man Arrested For Killing Sister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 04:20 PM

Man arrested for killing sister

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Mustafaabad police arrested an accused who shot dead his sister over domestic issue here on Sunday.

Police said that Kousar Perveen r/o new colony,Mustafaabad submitted an application in which she stated that her son Wasim Akhtar (18) quarreled with his sister Sawera Bibi over domestic dispute few days ago.

In a fit of rage,he opened fire,killing her on the spot.The accused later threw the body into BRB canal near Katlohi and managed to escape.

Police registered case and arrested the accused Wasim,while further investigation was underway.

