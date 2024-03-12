Man arrested for killing sister in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Police on Tuesday arrested a man involved in murder his sister over property dispute in Attock.

According to police, the motive behind the brutal act was reportedly a property dispute in the town of Pindigheb, Attock.

The suspect identified as Taimour Abbas, allegedly shot his married sister Zaib ulnisa dead after she refused to transfer ancestral property to his name.

Despite escaping the scene, the police were able to track down and arrest Abbas after months of intensive investigation.

The recovery of the murder weapon has further solidified the case against him.

APP/nsi/378