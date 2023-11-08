Man arrested for killing wife

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The Kahuta police on Wednesday arrested man who had shot dead his wife over domestic issue five days ago.

According to police spokesman, the accused Rehan opened indiscriminate firing and killed his wife Shabana Bibi and fled away after committing crime.

The police have arrested the accused by using scientific methods, he added.

The police had registered a case against him five days ago.

SP Saddar Muhammad Nabil Khokhar commended the police for arresting the accused.