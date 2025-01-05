Man arrested for killing wife

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Mamonkanjan police traced out a blind murder and arrested a man on charges of killing his wife over a domestic dispute about two weeks ago.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that the body of Sobia Aslam, 26, was found in her house at Mohallah Bhattian Tariq Colony on December 17, 2024, as she had been killed under mysteriously circumstances.

The police investigated the incident on scientific lines and took Muhammad Hammad, husband of the woman, into custody over suspicion.

During interrogations, accused Hammad confessed to strangling her over a domestic dispute.

The police locked the accused behind bars while an investigation is under progress, he added.