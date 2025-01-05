Open Menu

Man Arrested For Killing Wife

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 05, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Man arrested for killing wife

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Mamonkanjan police traced out a blind murder and arrested a man on charges of killing his wife over a domestic dispute about two weeks ago.

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that the body of Sobia Aslam, 26, was found in her house at Mohallah Bhattian Tariq Colony on December 17, 2024, as she had been killed under mysteriously circumstances.

The police investigated the incident on scientific lines and took Muhammad Hammad, husband of the woman, into custody over suspicion.

During interrogations, accused Hammad confessed to strangling her over a domestic dispute.

The police locked the accused behind bars while an investigation is under progress, he added.

Related Topics

Murder Police Wife Man Progress December Women Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025

10 hours ago
 Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan I ..

Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal

19 hours ago
 India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims ..

India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..

19 hours ago
 CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operat ..

CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations

19 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat

19 hours ago
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exc ..

Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish

19 hours ago
 PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any ..

PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade

19 hours ago
 3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast

19 hours ago
 Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses dee ..

Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow

19 hours ago
 Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches

19 hours ago
 Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swin ..

Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan