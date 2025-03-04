Open Menu

Man Arrested For Killing Wife

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Man arrested for killing wife

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Naseerabad police on Tuesday arrested an accused involved in the murder of his wife.

According to a Police spokesman the accused Abdul Salam tortured, killed his wife and attempted to make it like suicide.

The police had registered a case on the information of the incident and after investigation found that the victim’s husband was involved in the murder case.

