Man Arrested For Killing Wife In Attock
Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 11:27 PM
Police on Monday arrested a man for stabbing to death his wife and her paramour in Khoar town, Pindigheb tehsil, Attock, on June 9
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Police on Monday arrested a man for stabbing to death his wife and her paramour in Khoar town, Pindigheb tehsil, Attock, on June 9.
As per details, Ahmed, who had been married to Ghazala for 12 years and has two children, came home to find her with Hussain, enraged, he fatally stabbed both of them and fled the scene.
Upon receiving information, Pindigheb police arrived at the crime scene and transported the bodies to the tehsil headquarters hospital for autopsy.
Police sources revealed that Ibrar Hussain was also married and worked as a mess waiter in Rawalpindi. The police registered a double murder case against Mubashir Ahmed under sections 302 and 311 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and launched a hunt for his arrest.
On Monday, the police successfully tracked down the suspect through human and digital intelligence, leading to his arrest and the recovery of the dagger used in the crime murders.
