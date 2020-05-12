UrduPoint.com
Man Arrested For Killing Wife In Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) : Sadar Tandlianwala police have arrested a man on the charge of killing his wife a couple of days ago.

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that Muradan Bibi of Chak No 376-GB was found dead in her house two days ago. His family members claimed that she committed suicide, but the police was suspicious about the incident.

The police started investigation and took Fazal Abbas, spouse of the deceased, into custody. During initial interrogation, the accused confessed to killing his wife.

He told the police he married Muradan Bibi 20 years ago, and they had five children. He said he and his wife used to quarrel over domestic issues and he had become fed up with her. Therefore, he suffocated her to death, with the help of his accomplice, Afzaal, when she was sleeping. Later he hanged her body with a rope and told the family members that she had committed suicide.

