LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested an accused allegedly involved in killing of his wife

According to the police, Muhammad Fiaz had allegedly tortured his wife Kousar Mai to death.

The district police officer constituted a team led by SHO Galewaal police station which arrested the accused.