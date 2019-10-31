Man arrested for killing wife in Quetta

Police Thursday arrested an alleged accused along with the weapon for killing his wife in Usta Muhamamd area of Jaffarabad district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) : Police Thursday arrested an alleged accused along with the weapon for killing his wife in Usta Muhamamd area of Jaffarabad district.

According to police sources, an alleged accused namely Ghulam Rasool opened fire on his wife alleging her for having illicit relations with an alien person, leaving her dead on the spot.

Soon after the incident, police, on information, reached the site and apprehend Ghulam Rasool with weapon.

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.