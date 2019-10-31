UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Arrested For Killing Wife In Quetta

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 10:30 PM

Man arrested for killing wife in Quetta

Police Thursday arrested an alleged accused along with the weapon for killing his wife in Usta Muhamamd area of Jaffarabad district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Police Thursday arrested an alleged accused along with the weapon for killing his wife in Usta Muhamamd area of Jaffarabad district.

According to police sources, an alleged accused namely Ghulam Rasool opened fire on his wife alleging her for having illicit relations with an alien person, leaving her dead on the spot.

Soon after the incident, police, on information, reached the site and apprehend Ghulam Rasool with weapon.

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Wife SITE Weapon

Recent Stories

UN Human Rights Experts Urge Israel to End Detenti ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Gremyashchiy-Class Corvettes May be Armed ..

3 minutes ago

Govt decreases kerosene, light diesel oil prices f ..

3 minutes ago

Collective efforts crucial for eradication of corr ..

3 minutes ago

Shafqat Mehmood urges JUI-F leaders, workers to av ..

8 minutes ago

Nawaz's health improves with increase in platelets ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.