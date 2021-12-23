UrduPoint.com

Man Arrested For Killing Young Nephew

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 12:42 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2021 ) :The investigation into the murder of a minor boy in the Daudzai area took a shocking turn on Thursday when police arrested his uncle who, according to police, confessed to killing his nephew.

According to Daudzai police, a man named Abrar was involved in the kidnapping and murder of a young boy.

Mohammad Mustafa told police during interrogation that the boy's uncle Mohammad Khan was in fact the mastermind of this heinous crime.

In a quick action, police arrested the uncle of the murdered boy who told the police that he had some illicit relations with the mother of the boy and feared that he (the boy) would unveil this secret before the family.

He said that along with the other accused, Abrar abducted the boy and dumped his body in the fields of the village.

