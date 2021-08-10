Man arrested for kite flying

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Civil Lines Police have arrested a man over a charge of kite flying from a house lying with their jurisdiction.

According to police sources, the Civil Lines Police received information that a man had been flying kite from roof of his house despite a ban on kite flying in the district.

A team of PS Civil Lines raided the house and took the accused into custody. The suspect was identified as Majid. The police have lodged a case against the accused. Further probe was underway.