Man arrested for making 'fake' emergency call

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a man for making a fake call to emergency police in the jurisdiction of Wah Cantonment police station on Saturday, police said.

According to police spokesman, the man, identified as Jehangir, was arrested after he called Rescue 15 and informed police that six dacoits among them four women have entered into his house and were robbing him.

Responding to his call, the police reached the scene and began investigating his complaint. According to the police, the complainant provided fake information as the six persons were belonging from his in-laws who came to settle with him. The police booked the man under telegraph act and arrested him