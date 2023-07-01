Open Menu

Man Arrested For Making 'fake' Emergency Call

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 01, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Man arrested for making 'fake' emergency call

WAH CANTT: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a man for making a fake call to emergency police in the jurisdiction of Wah Cantonment police station on Saturday, police said.

According to police spokesman, the man, identified as Jehangir, was arrested after he called Rescue 15 and informed police that six dacoits among them four women have entered into his house and were robbing him.

Responding to his call, the police reached the scene and began investigating his complaint. According to the police, the complainant provided fake information as the six persons were belonging from his in-laws who came to settle with him. The police booked the man under telegraph act and arrested him

Related Topics

Police Police Station Man Wah Cantonment Women From

Recent Stories

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2 ..

Al-Jundi journal publishes issue No 594 for July 2023

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting ..

Sharjah Summer Promotions 2023 kicks off, starting 65 days of surprises &amp; ex ..

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Rwanda on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mo ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj seaso ..

5 hours ago
 Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

Sharjah&#039;s LSDA organises Labour Eid Festival

5 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj se ..

5 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Burundi on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Somalia on Independence Day

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canad ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor General of Canada on National Day

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 July 2023

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 01 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

10 hours ago
 UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosq ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan