Man Arrested For Marrying 11-year-old Chitrali Girl
Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The police in Chitral have arrested a man who married a girl studying in class six along with the Nikah Khwan in Phaut area of Upper Chitral on Wednesday.
Police said the man named Shakur had abducted the 11-year-old girl and married her with the help of a local Nikah Khwan.
The parents of the girl had lodged a report with police regarding abduction of their daughter.
The police after tracing Shakur raided a house in Upper Chitral and arrested him along with Nikah Khwan. Police said they were further investigating the incident.