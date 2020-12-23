UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Arrested For Marrying 11-year-old Chitrali Girl

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 12:00 PM

Man arrested for marrying 11-year-old Chitrali girl

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The police in Chitral have arrested a man who married a girl studying in class six along with the Nikah Khwan in Phaut area of Upper Chitral on Wednesday.

Police said the man named Shakur had abducted the 11-year-old girl and married her with the help of a local Nikah Khwan.

The parents of the girl had lodged a report with police regarding abduction of their daughter.

The police after tracing Shakur raided a house in Upper Chitral and arrested him along with Nikah Khwan. Police said they were further investigating the incident.

Related Topics

Police Married Man Chitral

Recent Stories

India records 23,950 new coronavirus cases

16 minutes ago

Emirates earns five-star rating from its customers

16 minutes ago

Mardan refuses PDM to hold any public gathering du ..

19 minutes ago

Muhammad Ahmad Shah received a warm welcome on his ..

23 minutes ago

Coronavirus kills 84 people in Pakistan during las ..

44 minutes ago

Aldar signs agreement with Tabreed to sell Abu Dha ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.