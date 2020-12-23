Man arrested for marrying 11-year-old Chitrali girl

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The police in Chitral have arrested a man who married a girl studying in class six along with the Nikah Khwan in Phaut area of Upper Chitral on Wednesday.

Police said the man named Shakur had abducted the 11-year-old girl and married her with the help of a local Nikah Khwan.

The parents of the girl had lodged a report with police regarding abduction of their daughter.

The police after tracing Shakur raided a house in Upper Chitral and arrested him along with Nikah Khwan. Police said they were further investigating the incident.