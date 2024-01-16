Open Menu

Man Arrested For Misbehaving With Polio Team

Sumaira FH Published January 16, 2024 | 08:30 PM

Man arrested for misbehaving with polio team

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) Wah Saddar Police arrested a man for misbehaving with the polio team here on Tuesday.

According to the police sources, a female reported to police that she is a member of the anti-polio team and when reached Adil's house to administrate anti-polio drops, he refused to allow the team to administer anti-polio drops to the children present in the house and also misbehaved with her.

Wah Saddar Police registered a case against the accused and sent him behind bars.

