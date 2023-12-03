Open Menu

Man Arrested For Molestation

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Man arrested for molestation

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) A 70 years old man was arrested on Sunday for attempting to assault a seven-year-old girl in village Shahrah-e-Saad Ullah in the limits of Fatehjang Police station.

According to police, the victim’s father has reported that his seven years old daughter went to a nearby house to learn the reading of Holy Quran, but the family went for condolence to the nearby area that day.

The female teacher’s father-in-law identified as Ameer Afzal took advantage of the absence of the family members and took the girl to a room and attempted to assault her.

As soon as the girl understands the situation, she starts screaming on which the accused fled from the spot.

Police registered a case under sections 377-B and 376-III Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against Ameer Afzal and launched further investigation.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Man Reading Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

12 hours ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

22 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

22 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

22 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

22 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

22 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

23 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

23 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

23 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

23 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan