Man arrested for molestation

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) A 70 years old man was arrested on Sunday for attempting to assault a seven-year-old girl in village Shahrah-e-Saad Ullah in the limits of Fatehjang Police station.

According to police, the victim’s father has reported that his seven years old daughter went to a nearby house to learn the reading of Holy Quran, but the family went for condolence to the nearby area that day.

The female teacher’s father-in-law identified as Ameer Afzal took advantage of the absence of the family members and took the girl to a room and attempted to assault her.

As soon as the girl understands the situation, she starts screaming on which the accused fled from the spot.

Police registered a case under sections 377-B and 376-III Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) against Ameer Afzal and launched further investigation.

