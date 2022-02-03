Man arrested for molesting 13-year-old boy

Police on Thursday claimed to have apprehended a man accused of molesting a 13-year-old boy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Police on Thursday claimed to have apprehended a man accused of molesting a 13-year-old boy.

According to a police spokesman, Race Course police under the supervision of SHO, conducted a raid and arrested the accused Rizwan.

A case was also registered against the accused on complaint of the victim's father.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar, Rana Abdul Wahab appreciated police team and directed to continue raids to net the criminals.