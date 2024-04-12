Man Arrested For Molesting Child
Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2024 | 03:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Police on Friday arrested a man for molesting a child.
According a police spokesman, a case of sexual abuse was registered by Sadiq Abad police on a complaint lodged by father of 14 year old victim against the accused Rashid Aziz alias kodu.
SHO Police Station Sadiq Abad informed that the victim has been medically examined. The accused had been arrested after the complaint was registered. All legal requirements will be fulfilled to punish the accused, he said.
SP Rawal Faisal Salim said that incidents like rape and violence against women and children were intolerable, the accused couldn't escape from the grip of the law.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 April 2024
COAS celebrates Eid with troops at frontline in North Waziristan
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tokyo shares close higher23 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in fish feed factory, valuables reduce to ashes1 hour ago
-
Heavy showers forecast across Balochistan province1 hour ago
-
Eid celebrations nationwide: festive fun, family gatherings take center stage1 hour ago
-
Two killed, another injured in firing incident1 hour ago
-
APHC denounces BJP’s election ploy to hide crimes in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
Three of family killed in Sadiqabad road accident2 hours ago
-
12 arrested in miscellaneous crimes2 hours ago
-
BBQ, Chappli Kabab among other cusines add flavour to Eid ul Fitr parties in KP3 hours ago
-
`Wild Rush’ becomes Pakistan’s first youtube verified educational video channel on wildlife3 hours ago
-
Peshawar zoo draw influx of children, families on 3rd day of Eid5 hours ago
-
Man sustains bullet injury to foil dacoity bid5 hours ago