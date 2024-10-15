Man Arrested For Molesting, Torturing Man To Death
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM
The police on Tuesday arrested a suspect who allegedly assaulted a labourer with his colleague and later subjecting him to torture which led to his death
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The police on Tuesday arrested a suspect who allegedly assaulted a labourer with his colleague and later subjecting him to torture which led to his death.
The police said that Amir Khan along with Asghar Ali assaulted a labourer in the farm house and when he resisted they subject him serve torture in the jurisdiction of Hassan Abdal police station.
Later the victim succumbed to injuries, they added.
The police registered a case against the suspects, arrested Amir khan and started investigation.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears
ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings
Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident
Two held for decanting LPG
Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions
Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks
Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day
Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year
PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident10 minutes ago
-
Two held for decanting LPG52 minutes ago
-
Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO32 minutes ago
-
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day32 minutes ago
-
Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year32 minutes ago
-
PTDC recognizes Asmar’s contributions in tourism promotion2 minutes ago
-
Rs15,000 monthly to be provided to police employees children affected by thalassemia: IGP2 minutes ago
-
Khushal university identifies dengue prone areas2 minutes ago
-
Judicial reforms imperative to strengthen system: Dr Tariq2 minutes ago
-
CM reviews city infrastructure, orders encroachment removal2 minutes ago
-
Governor KP meets CM, Governor Punjab3 minutes ago
-
PM reaffirms govt’s commitment towards ensuring food security4 minutes ago