Man Arrested For Molesting, Torturing Man To Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 15, 2024 | 11:07 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The police on Tuesday arrested a suspect who allegedly assaulted a labourer with his colleague and later subjecting him to torture which led to his death.

The police said that Amir Khan along with Asghar Ali assaulted a labourer in the farm house and when he resisted they subject him serve torture in the jurisdiction of Hassan Abdal police station.

Later the victim succumbed to injuries, they added.

The police registered a case against the suspects, arrested Amir khan and started investigation.

