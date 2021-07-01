Man arrested for molesting UK-returned girl

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly molesting a Britain-returned girl in Wahdat Road area.

The police said the girl, Aman, 26, came to Pakistan on the death of her father and she was living with her step-mother in Sher Shah Road Cantonment area. She went to the house of Syed Taqveem Ahsan, a close friend of her father, on Wahdat Road after exchanging harsh words with her step-mother.

However, Faizan, the son of Taqveem Ahsan, detained the girl at his house and molested her for three days.

On June 29, she succeeded in informing the police on 15 and the police reached the spot. The girl told the police about the incident and a a case was registered against the accused. The police conducted medical and DNA tests of the victim and arrested the accused.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar took notice of the incident and sought a report from the CCPO Lahore. He also directed the officersconcerned to take strict action against the culprit.