Man arrested for murder attempt on his brother in law

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Police arrested a man for attempting to kill his brother in law in village Dhoke Mughalan here Wednesday.

Hashim Khan reported to police that his daughter contracted marriage against the will of the family and her visit was banned subsequently by the family.

As his daughter and her husband named Hasan came to visit her parents, Hashim stopped him to enter into the house. Subsequently, Hasan took out his pistol and shot injured Hashim.

Later, he was overpowered by the family members and handed him over to the police.

Moreover, Fatehjang Police arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) Hassan Raza wanted in theft cases.