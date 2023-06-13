UrduPoint.com

Man Arrested For Murdering His Wife

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2023 | 06:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested a man who shot and killed his wife over a domestic issue a few days ago.

According to a police spokesman, Taxila police held Sajjad, who had killed his wife Saira over a domestic dispute and escaped from the scene.

SP Pothohar Muhammad Waqas Khan appreciated the performance of the police team and said that the accused would be challaned with solid evidence and punished.

Justice would be provided to the family members, he said, adding the criminals behind such heinous crimes would be dealt with iron hands.

