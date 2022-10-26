Man arrested for murdering two women

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The police have arrested a man for the murder of two women in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan Police Station, said police spokesman on Wednesday.

The police also recovered the weapon used in the crime.

The accused arrested, identified as Idris, had killed Ismat Shaheen and Sadia Munir two weeks ago due to old enmity.

SSP Investigation Capt. (Retd) Aamir Khan Niazi, along with other officers, had personally visited the crime scene and ordered the arrest of the accused.

The SSP said that it was the foremost duty of police to protect lives and properties of people.

Raids are being conducted to arrest others involved in the crime.