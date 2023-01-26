Man arrested for offering bribe to cop in Attock

The Attock Police on Thursday booked a man and send him behind the bars for offering illegal gratification to an Investigation Officer

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The Attock Police on Thursday booked a man and send him behind the bars for offering illegal gratification to an Investigation Officer.

Police sources said that the accused identified as Muhammad Aslam offered illegal gratification worth Rs 70 thousand to Investigation Officer ASI Yaqub Khan for favoring his friend Muhammad Sheraiz who was booked in an attempt of rape case. Case was registered against him and was sent to lock up.