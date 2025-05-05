Man arrested for online cricket gambling in R.A. Bazzar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Police on Monday arrested a man for his involvement in online gambling on a cricket match.

The suspect, identified as Zeeshan, was taken into custody by R.A. Bazar Police.

According to a police spokesperson, police recovered Rs.

3,000 in cash, betting slips with various numbers, two mobile phones, and other related items from the accused.

Police have registered a case and launched further investigation.

SP Potohar Talha Wali praised the police team for their efforts and said that gambling was the root cause of many

social evils.

He added that strict action against gamblers would continue without any discrimination.