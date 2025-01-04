Man Arrested For Playing Loud Music
Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2025) Police apprehended an owner of a furniture showroom in Buchha Kalan village over the violation of the Sound System Act. According to police, Amanullah was taken into custody after complaints from local residents about excessive noise levels emanating from a tape recorder at his showroom.
It was alleged that Amanullah had been causing disturbance to the neighborhood by playing music at a high volume from his sound system. Acting upon the complaints, the police arrived at the scene and arrested the accused, subsequently filing a case against him.
Recent Stories
Negotiations continue for forming Austria's new government
Zayed Higher Organisation sends global message promoting human fraternity on Wor ..
Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service
Poland takes over EU presidency
Six dead, 32 injured in bus crash in Peru
UN Human Rights Commissioner warns of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza
Heatwave descends on south-east Australia
First convoy of trucks will pass through Tal-Parchinar today after three-month c ..
Microsoft to invest $80 billion in AI data centres
Italy's gas reserves near 80%
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 January 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man arrested for playing loud music1 minute ago
-
CM stresses protection of special individuals’ rights, welfare1 minute ago
-
Man hit to death by train11 minutes ago
-
IUB student honoured11 minutes ago
-
Bhutto’s 97th birth anniversary on 5th11 minutes ago
-
Two-Day session of 'National Curriculum Review Committee' concluded at IUB21 minutes ago
-
Bandits kill woman21 minutes ago
-
PPP Chairman strongly condemns firing on convoy in Kurram21 minutes ago
-
Trader shot dead for resisting robbery21 minutes ago
-
CM's Special Assistant inspect wheat warehouses before onset of procurement season21 minutes ago
-
NA speaker condemns attack on convoy in Kurram31 minutes ago
-
President strongly condemns firing incident in Kurram31 minutes ago