UrduPoint.com

Man Arrested For Posting Derogatory Remarks Against Companion Of Holy Prophet (PBUH) On Social Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Sat 21st August 2021 | 11:06 PM

Man arrested for posting derogatory remarks against companion of Holy Prophet (PBUH) on social media

The Hyderabad police have arrested a young man Asad Shaikh whose social media posts against a companion of Holy Prophet (PBUH) provoked residents of his locality and stirred a law and order situation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested a young man Asad Shaikh whose social media posts against a companion of Holy Prophet (PBUH) provoked residents of his locality and stirred a law and order situation.

A court later sent him to prison on the judicial remand of 14 days.

The Pinyari police earlier lodged a FIR on a complaint of Hafiz Abdul Wahid who stated that he reached out to Shaikh after reading his posts on his Whatsapp status and his Facebook to help him realize his mistake and to rectify the same.

However, he added, the accused instead misbehaved with him and later reached his mosque where he also misbehaved with Pesh Imam Qari Yaqoob and allegedly gave abuses to that companion of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The FIR has been lodged under sections 298/A, 504 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code.

Related Topics

Pakistan Police Law And Order Social Media Facebook Young Hyderabad Man Same Reading FIR Mosque Court

Recent Stories

Bavarian Leader Urges German Conservatives to Camp ..

Bavarian Leader Urges German Conservatives to Campaign More Actively

7 minutes ago
 Barty powers into WTA Cincinnati final by beating ..

Barty powers into WTA Cincinnati final by beating Kerber

7 minutes ago
 Monaco continue poor start to French season

Monaco continue poor start to French season

11 minutes ago
 Rugby Championship result: Argentina 10 South Afri ..

Rugby Championship result: Argentina 10 South Africa 29

11 minutes ago
 'Impossible' to evacuate all allied Afghans by Aug ..

'Impossible' to evacuate all allied Afghans by August 31

11 minutes ago
 Belgian FM calls Qureshi; thanks Pakistan for supp ..

Belgian FM calls Qureshi; thanks Pakistan for supporting evacuation efforts

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.