Man arrested for posting derogatory remarks against companion of Holy Prophet (PBUH) on social media

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police have arrested a young man Asad Shaikh whose social media posts against a companion of Holy Prophet (PBUH) provoked residents of his locality and stirred a law and order situation.

A court later sent him to prison on the judicial remand of 14 days.

The Pinyari police earlier lodged a FIR on a complaint of Hafiz Abdul Wahid who stated that he reached out to Shaikh after reading his posts on his Whatsapp status and his Facebook to help him realize his mistake and to rectify the same.

However, he added, the accused instead misbehaved with him and later reached his mosque where he also misbehaved with Pesh Imam Qari Yaqoob and allegedly gave abuses to that companion of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

The FIR has been lodged under sections 298/A, 504 and 34 of Pakistan Penal Code.