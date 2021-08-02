Man arrested for pushing off wife from rooftop

A man allegedly involved in throwing his wife from the top roof of his house was arrested by the police here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :A man allegedly involved in throwing his wife from the top roof of his house was arrested by the police here on Monday.

According to the police spokesman, the accused Imran had pushed off his wife Reema from the roof of the house over a family dispute in the area of the Pirwadahi police station on July 31.

Later, she was shifted to District Headquarter hospital where her treatment was underway, he added.

The police arrested the accused with the latest technology and human intelligence.