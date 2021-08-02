UrduPoint.com

Man Arrested For Pushing Off Wife From Rooftop

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 07:46 PM

Man arrested for pushing off wife from rooftop

A man allegedly involved in throwing his wife from the top roof of his house was arrested by the police here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :A man allegedly involved in throwing his wife from the top roof of his house was arrested by the police here on Monday.

According to the police spokesman, the accused Imran had pushed off his wife Reema from the roof of the house over a family dispute in the area of the Pirwadahi police station on July 31.

Later, she was shifted to District Headquarter hospital where her treatment was underway, he added.

The police arrested the accused with the latest technology and human intelligence.

Related Topics

Police Technology Police Station Wife Man July Family From Top

Recent Stories

National Polio campaign starts in five districts ..

National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana

4 minutes ago
 Sugar scam: Court extends interim bail of Shehbaz, ..

Sugar scam: Court extends interim bail of Shehbaz, Hamza till August 16

4 minutes ago
 Denmark's Axelsen beats reigning champ for badmint ..

Denmark's Axelsen beats reigning champ for badminton gold

4 minutes ago
 US stocks bounce at start of 1st session of August ..

US stocks bounce at start of 1st session of August

4 minutes ago
 India stands unmasked with violations of Kashmiris ..

India stands unmasked with violations of Kashmiris rights and intl' obligations

7 minutes ago
 Olympics: Women's football results

Olympics: Women's football results

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.