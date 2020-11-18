Man arrested for rape cum murder minor

The police here arrested an accused over alleged rape cum murder of a minor girl in tehsil Kot momin

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The police here arrested an accused over alleged rape cum murder of a minor girl in tehsil Kot momin.

Police said on Wednesday that eight-year-old Sadia,daughter of labourer Saifullah,resident of Laliyani village, was abducted while going to school on Tuesday morning.The accused took her to the nearby fields and killed the girl after sexually assaulting her and managed to escape from the scene.

Police registered case and started search operation. Meanwhile, some locals spotted the body and informed concerned police.

DPO Zulfiqar Ahmed along with the team reached the spot and took the body into custody.

Officials interrogated locals and found that a man from the same village, identified as Mubashar s/o Bashir Luk, was seen with the minor girl on a motorcycle.The team raided the suspect's house and arrested him.

The accused confessed his crime during initial investigation.The body was handed over to the family after legal-medico formalities.

The victims father Saifullah demanded strict punishment for the accused.