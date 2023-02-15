UrduPoint.com

Man Arrested For Rape Of 11-year Girl

Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Man arrested for rape of 11-year girl

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a suspect for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in the Saddar Wah Police Station area.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police on the application of the victim's father registered a case last week and started an investigation.

He informed that City Police Officer, Rawalpindi had directed the authorities concerned to trace the accused and send him behind the bars.

The police team under the supervision of Superintendent of Police, Potohar Muhammad Waqas Khan utilizing modern technology and working with human intelligence managed to net the suspect who had escaped after the offense, he said.

Rawalpindi Police were implementing the zero-tolerance policy against torture and rape, he added.

