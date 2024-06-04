Open Menu

Man Arrested For Raping, Blackmailing Married Woman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 11:19 PM

The Wah Saddar Police on Tuesday claimed to arrest an alleged rapist who raped a married woman, filmed her naked, and later extorted money from her by blackmailing her

A police spokesman has said that the suspect, identified as Ishtique, has allegedly raped a married woman and filmed her naked.

Later, he extorted cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 2 million from her by blackmailing her. Wah Saddar Police registered a case against the accused and arrested him. 

