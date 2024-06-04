Man Arrested For Raping, Blackmailing Married Woman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 04, 2024 | 11:19 PM
The Wah Saddar Police on Tuesday claimed to arrest an alleged rapist who raped a married woman, filmed her naked, and later extorted money from her by blackmailing her
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The Wah Saddar Police on Tuesday claimed to arrest an alleged rapist who raped a married woman, filmed her naked, and later extorted money from her by blackmailing her.
A police spokesman has said that the suspect, identified as Ishtique, has allegedly raped a married woman and filmed her naked.
Later, he extorted cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 2 million from her by blackmailing her. Wah Saddar Police registered a case against the accused and arrested him.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
AJK environment minister seeks collective role of society to successfully meet f ..
AJK determined to improve the standard of living of its far-flung remote area po ..
Court awards death sentence in murder case
IHC directs CDA to deseal PTI's secretariat
Action against profiteers continues in Quetta: DC
Coping of climate challenges top priority of Govt: CM Bugti
Bank Alfalah, WWF join hands to plant thousands Mangrove tyres in Balochistan
IHC raises objection on Rauf Hassan’s application
Students submit House Job training application for six months
SIF celebrated World Environment Day with orphan children, families
Kundi asks HEC chairman to take effective steps for improving higher education i ..
Court seeks arguments in Nikkah-Iddat case on June 7
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court awards death sentence in murder case12 minutes ago
-
IHC directs CDA to deseal PTI's secretariat7 minutes ago
-
Action against profiteers continues in Quetta: DC7 minutes ago
-
Coping of climate challenges top priority of Govt: CM Bugti7 minutes ago
-
IHC raises objection on Rauf Hassan’s application7 minutes ago
-
Students submit House Job training application for six months7 minutes ago
-
SIF celebrated World Environment Day with orphan children, families3 minutes ago
-
Kundi asks HEC chairman to take effective steps for improving higher education in KP3 minutes ago
-
Court seeks arguments in Nikkah-Iddat case on June 73 minutes ago
-
APP MD meets Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi3 minutes ago
-
Court awards twelve years imprisonment in criminal case3 minutes ago
-
Medical University establish heat wave camps in the city Larkana3 minutes ago